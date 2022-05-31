RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Teases Sheree Zampino's "Refreshing" Debut

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais QUESTIONS Erika Jayne's EMPATHY for Victims

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is just getting started. And some cast members aren't ready for what's to come.

"I'm scared," Garcelle Beauvais admitted during E! News' Daily Pop on May 31. "This season, it's a roller coaster ride."

Hopping abroad for that ride as a "friend of" is Sheree Zampino, who Garcelle recruited. And while Sheree is certainly no stranger to fame—she's Will Smith's ex-wife, after all—Garcelle said that the Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. entrepreneur wasn't exactly prepared for all of the drama that comes with being a reality TV star.

"I threw her in," Garcelle joked. "It is Housewives."

Still, "She really holds her own in life," Garcelle continued, "but I think she was surprised when she got on the show, because every 15 minutes, she'd be like, 'What the hell? What did you get me into?'"

Overall, Garcelle said she thinks RHOBH fans will find Sheree "refreshing." And regardless of who they favor out of the other cast members—including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne—viewers are sure to see them get plenty of camera time.