Kaley Cuoco Reveals Why You Shouldn't Expect a Flight Attendant Season 3

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Taking a BREAK From Hollywood?!

The Flight Attendant might be preparing for landing.

Season two came to a close on May 26, and Kaley Cuoco says it may have been the series finale. In a recent interview, Cuoco, who stars as the titular character and serves as an executive producer, revealed that she isn't planning on doing a third season.

"I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done,'" she told People.

And while she said "there's definitely interest in doing a third season" for others, that's not the case for her "at this moment."

But not all hope is lost. While Cuoco noted that she "could possibly get back in it," she will "need a minute."

"I just kind of feel like we just ended," she explained. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."