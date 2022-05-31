Kaley Cuoco Reveals Why You Shouldn't Expect a Flight Attendant Season 3

The Flight Attendant might be preparing for landing.
Season two came to a close on May 26, and Kaley Cuoco says it may have been the series finale. In a recent interview, Cuoco, who stars as the titular character and serves as an executive producer, revealed that she isn't planning on doing a third season.
"I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done,'" she told People.
And while she said "there's definitely interest in doing a third season" for others, that's not the case for her "at this moment."
But not all hope is lost. While Cuoco noted that she "could possibly get back in it," she will "need a minute."
"I just kind of feel like we just ended," she explained. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."
Cuoco added that if she does end up going back, the third season has to be "better than the last two, which is very hard to do."
So what would a potential third season entail? Cassie's sobriety journey.
"That is what her life is truly about and those are her struggles, but I don't know. I think it's going to take us a minute to figure out what that would look like," she shared. "And also, because our show is international, where would we go? It's all about the travel on this show, which makes it so special."
While we wait for the final decision, we'll be snacking on peanuts and pretzels and binge-watching the first two seasons.
The Flight Attendant is available to stream on HBO Max.