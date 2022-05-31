Do Shakira's Sons Want to Shake It Like Mom? She Says...

Watch : Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show

Shakira's kids are ready for anything.

Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about her latest gig on NBC's Dancing With Myself, the Award–winning singer revealed that her sons—Milan, 9, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7—share a lot of her creative interests.

"They're interested in music," she shared. "They play a little bit of drums and keyboards, but I don't know how much of dancers they're gonna be. The little one claims that he's a dancer, too, but we'll see, we'll see. They're still very little."

While they may not be professional dancers (yet), they certainly possess their mother's incredible rhythm, as evidenced by an adorable video Shakira shared on Instagram of them last summer.

"I don't usually post stuff with my boys, but one time, we were just dancing in the living room with them, and I thought they were so cute," she said. "I couldn't help. I had to share it."