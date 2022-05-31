Do Shakira's Sons Want to Shake It Like Mom? She Says...

Shakira's kids are ready for anything.
Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about her latest gig on NBC's Dancing With Myself, the Award–winning singer revealed that her sons—Milan, 9, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7—share a lot of her creative interests.
"They're interested in music," she shared. "They play a little bit of drums and keyboards, but I don't know how much of dancers they're gonna be. The little one claims that he's a dancer, too, but we'll see, we'll see. They're still very little."
While they may not be professional dancers (yet), they certainly possess their mother's incredible rhythm, as evidenced by an adorable video Shakira shared on Instagram of them last summer.
"I don't usually post stuff with my boys, but one time, we were just dancing in the living room with them, and I thought they were so cute," she said. "I couldn't help. I had to share it."
The music icon is sharing her dance expertise as a judge on the new competition series Dancing With Myself, which sees everyday people competing in a series of dance challenges, many of which she created herself.
"I do choreograph some of the combos and the choreos that the contestants have to learn, so I personally teach it to them," she shared. Even the show's judges will get it on the action, as Shakira talked about busting a move with her co-judge and new dance partner, Nick Jonas.
That happens "when I'm feeling extra inspired by the tequila that I've had before the show to loosen up," Jonas joked on Daily Pop. "That seems to help me get on my dancing feet a little easier."
"No matter where the contestants go, a compliment from Shakira goes a very long way," co-judge Liza Koshy told Daily Pop. "To have that endorsement and that encouragement from someone who's inspired so many generations—it's just an honor to share the stage with her."
At the end of the day, Shakira simply enjoys watching "people from all walks of life" come together to dance their hearts out on the show with her fellow judges.
"This show has me full of surprises," she said, "and I'm enjoying it because I'm in great company."
Dancing With Myself premieres Tuesday, May 31, on NBC.
