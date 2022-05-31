Body, Phone, & Sunglass Chains: Rock the Celebrity Trend for as Low as $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Leave it to celebrities to find chic, inventive new ways to add a touch of glam to their outfits. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Kendall Jenner are rocking the newest in accessory trends, and we're obsessed. From body jewelry to sunglass chains to phone chains, this trend allows you to accessorize and add more personality to your outfits in your own way.
Summer is the perfect time to experiment and play with new, fun styles. We especially love gold jewelry or accessories that come in bright colors for warmer weather. Body jewelry and sunglass chains are the perfect accessories to wear all summer long, especially with your bikini to your next beach or pool day.
Scroll below to decorate yourself and your phone with these 20 trending styles from Amazon, Revolve, and Edikted with prices starting at just $5.
Happy Love Phone Chain
This adorable phone chain from Edikted is on sale for 50% off, so you'll pay just $5.
Candy Phone Chain
This phone chain is making us nostalgic. It's giving all the rock candy Y2K vibes in the best way.
6PCS Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap Face Beaded Phone Charm
Get 6 adorable phone charms in different patterns for just $10.
Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap
Every phone needs a little touch of pink.
6PCS Beaded Phone Strap Smiley Face Beaded Y2K 90S Lanyard Wrist Strap
6 Y2K-inspired phone chains on sale for just $10? Immediately yes.
Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap Smiley Face Beaded Handmade Colorful Acrylic Beads Pearl Phone Charm Strap
Add some happiness to your phone with this smiley face phone chain. It also features pearls, so you'll stay on-trend for just $7.
TIKCOOL Cell Phone Charm Strap Cute Smiley Beaded Phone Charm
We love a deal on trends we love. Get 7 fun phone chains from Amazon for just $12.
SYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap
This chic black and white phone chain will match with everything, but it'll add a unique touch to your phone for just $7.
Simple Shiny Sequins Belly Chain Layered Body Chain Jewelry
A gold belly chain is the perfect accessory for your summer wardrobe. This one is only $10.
Petit Moments Lo Body Chain
This body chain features on-trend butterfly charms for the cutest way to accessorize.
Asooll Layer Crystal Body Chain Rhinestone Bra Beach Bikini Chains Harness Chain
This body chain is the perfect glamorous beach accessory because it will outline your bikini top. Plus, it's only $12.
Petit Moments Christina Body Chain
Add a pop of color with this belly chain. Summer is the perfect time to experiment with new accessories and add bright colors to your outfits.
Tgirls Dainty Crystal Bikini Body Chain Bra Gold Body Jewelry
This body chain is so gorgeous and dainty. It looks expensive, but it's just $9 from Amazon.
8 Other Reasons Disc Anklet
Another jewelry trend this summer to decorate your body: anklets!
FUNEIA 12Pcs Beach Bikini Belly Chain
Get 12 belly chains for just $14, so you can experiment with different styles all summer long.
6 Pcs Sunglasses Chain Strap Holder for Women Black Acrylic Beaded Eyeglass Chain Lanyards with Clips Around Neck
If you're new to the chic sunglass chain trend, you can try 6 different styles for just $14 to find your vibe.
VINCHIC Colorful Beaded Eyeglass Chain Sunglass Holder Strap Eyeglass Necklace Chain Cord for Women
This sunglasses chain comes in 8 different styles.
Beaded Eyeglass Chain Sunglasses Holder Strap Eyewear Retainer Lanyard
This sunglass chain comes in 16 chic styles, including this pearl style that's very on-trend.