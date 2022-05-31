Body, Phone, & Sunglass Chains: Rock the Celebrity Trend for as Low as $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Leave it to celebrities to find chic, inventive new ways to add a touch of glam to their outfits. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Kendall Jenner are rocking the newest in accessory trends, and we're obsessed. From body jewelry to sunglass chains to phone chains, this trend allows you to accessorize and add more personality to your outfits in your own way.

Summer is the perfect time to experiment and play with new, fun styles. We especially love gold jewelry or accessories that come in bright colors for warmer weather. Body jewelry and sunglass chains are the perfect accessories to wear all summer long, especially with your bikini to your next beach or pool day.

Scroll below to decorate yourself and your phone with these 20 trending styles from Amazon, Revolve, and Edikted with prices starting at just $5.