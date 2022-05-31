Dwayne Johnson Responds to Fan Who Took Life-Size Cutout of Him to Prom

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reacts to His Look-Alike and It's Perfect!

Now this date really rocks.

High school student Mel brought Dwayne Johnson to her prom—well, sort of. The 18-year-old had a cardboard cutout of the actor join her at the big dance. They got all dressed up—wearing coordinating pink outfits—and posed for prom pics with her friends.

"Thank you @therock for taking me to prom," Mel wrote on Instagram May 22. "I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for."

And it looks like the Young Rock star appreciated the invite. "It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!" the real Dwayne wrote on Instagram May 30, re-sharing the pics. "Great to meet your family and friends too! Ps, I'm super happy you posted! Have the best summer! DJ."

His message was awesome but not unexpected, since Dwayne has a history of going out of his way for fans.