See Millie Bobby Brown's IRL Boyfriend Bond With HerStranger Things Love Interest Finn Wolfhard

Millie Bobby Brown has a boyfriend in every universe.
The Stranger Things star shared an image on Instagram of herself with her on-screen boyfriend, played by Finn Wolfhard, and her actual boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, who she's been dating since last year.
"when two worlds collide @strangerthingstv," she captioned the May 31 post, which featured the 18-year-old actress dressed in character as Eleven while standing in front of a height chart between Finn and Jake.
Fans of the hit Netflix show completely lost it in the comments section of Millie's post, including one social media user who wrote, "this is absolutely everything my mind can't comprehend."
Another fan commented, "millie Bobby and the multiverse of boyfriends," while a third wrote, "I waited a long time for a photo like this."
Millie's post comes days after she and Jake—son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—gave fans a glimpse into their romantic trip to Barcelona. On May 22, the teen shared snaps of the two kissing and posing in front of La Sagrada Familia basilica. She captioned the carousel, "te amo," which translates to "I love you."
Jake, 20, also shared some kissing snaps and another of his girlfriend in a white bathing suit at the beach. "Alexa," he wrote, "play late night talking by Harry styles."
The couple went public with their relationship last June, when they were photographed walking and holding hands in New York City. Since then, Millie and Jake have made appearances together several times, including at the season four premiere of Stranger Things and the actress' 18th birthday party in February, when the pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken. As Jake wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3."