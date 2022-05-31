Euphoria’s Dominic Fike Recalls Falling in Love With Co-Star Hunter Schafer

Euphoria star Dominic Fike is opening up about his off-screen romance with co-star Hunter Schafer for the first time. Find out what the actor said is the "best part" about their relationship.

Dominic Fike went to euphoria and beyond for co-star Hunter Schafer.
 
In a profile for GQ's June/July issue, published May 31, the 26-year-old actor opened up for the first time about his romance with his Euphoria co-star, Hunter, 23.
 
"In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately," he told the publication. "Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f--king months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction—it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

Hunter has played Jules on Euphoria since the show's 2019 debut on HBO, and Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in season two, which premiered earlier this year.

Elliot and Jules are deeply connected, and life seemed to imitate art for the actor: GQ noted that he even once visited a Prada store in New York City eight times in four days just to see Hunter's face on the ads in the windows. (She became the new face of the luxury brand late last year.)

"That's the best part," he said about seeing his girlfriend's face while shopping, adding that he was "very much in love."

Dominic's declaration comes a little more than three months after the couple seemingly confirmed that they were dating, after weeks of speculation. In February, Dominic shared a photo to his Instagram Story of the pair kissing during a night out.

Before his PDA post, fans were buzzing over a photo of the two holding hands while leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in late January.

