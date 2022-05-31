Should Stranger Things' Nancy Be With Jonathan or Steve? The Cast Says...

Watch : Stranger Things: Winona Ryder REACTS to Millie's New Look

Warning: The below features spoilers from season four of Stranger Things.

If you're a fan of Jonathan and Nancy's relationship on Stranger Things, you're probably feeling a little upside down.

In season four of Stranger Things, which debuted May 27 on Netflix, Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton, and Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, are trying out a long-distance relationship now that he and his family moved following season three's explosive events. But while Jonathan is away, Nancy and ex-boyfriend Steve (Joe Keery), reconnect while investigating Hawkins' latest mystery. Though nothing happens between the former flames, it's clear that there is a lingering connection between the two.

Of course, this left us wondering: Who will Nancy ultimately end up with? So, we took this question to the source and asked the stars of Stranger Things to weigh in on this love triangle.

Refusing to give anything away, Keery stayed coy while chatting with E! News' While You Were Streaming, noting, "We don't really know what's going to happen."

In fact, Keery assured E! News readers that they are in the dark too, stating that the creators, The Duffer Brothers, "don't tell us anything."

Nonetheless, Keery was just happy to have screen time again with Dyer, who was equally thrilled with this reunion. "These are two characters who have gone through a lot," she explained to E!. "They really care about each other, so its really nice to see...them interacting again."