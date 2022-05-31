Should Stranger Things' Nancy Be With Jonathan or Steve? The Cast Says...

Warning: The below features spoilers from season four of Stranger Things.
If you're a fan of Jonathan and Nancy's relationship on Stranger Things, you're probably feeling a little upside down.
In season four of Stranger Things, which debuted May 27 on Netflix, Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton, and Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, are trying out a long-distance relationship now that he and his family moved following season three's explosive events. But while Jonathan is away, Nancy and ex-boyfriend Steve (Joe Keery), reconnect while investigating Hawkins' latest mystery. Though nothing happens between the former flames, it's clear that there is a lingering connection between the two.
Of course, this left us wondering: Who will Nancy ultimately end up with? So, we took this question to the source and asked the stars of Stranger Things to weigh in on this love triangle.
Refusing to give anything away, Keery stayed coy while chatting with E! News' While You Were Streaming, noting, "We don't really know what's going to happen."
In fact, Keery assured E! News readers that they are in the dark too, stating that the creators, The Duffer Brothers, "don't tell us anything."
Nonetheless, Keery was just happy to have screen time again with Dyer, who was equally thrilled with this reunion. "These are two characters who have gone through a lot," she explained to E!. "They really care about each other, so its really nice to see...them interacting again."
Unsurprisingly, Heaton, who plays Nancy's current boyfriend, feels bad for Jonathan.
"[Nancy and Jonathan] made a promise to each other last season that 'No matter what, we're gonna get through this,'" Heaton shared, "but the reality of that is a bit more sad and a bit more tragic."
Heaton continued, "He's really upset in the beginning, he wanted her to turn up and to show up and to come see him and she can't because of the school paper. I really do think that really hurts Jonathan and he's almost trying to push her away...to kind of handle this rejection."
And Heaton noted that it's hard to figure out where they stand, as the show is set in the '80s.
Heaton explained, "You can't just Facetime and be like, 'are we good?'" so the distance is really setting in and I think it's making him question himself."
Will Nancy and Steve get back together, or will Nancy and Jonathan be able to handle a long-distance relationship?
Guess we'll have to find out when season four part two of Stranger Things premieres July 1 on Netflix.