90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's 3-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Leukemia

Deavan Clegg is asking for prayers for her and Jihoon Lee's son Taeyang.
The TLC star, who appeared on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside her ex and gave birth to their son in 2019, announced on May 31 that Taeyang was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
"I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength," Deavan captioned an Instagram post alongside photos of Taeyang in the hospital. "I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago."
Deavan, whose split from Jihoon was confirmed in 2020, noted that their son has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment.
"This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy," Deavan, who is mom to Drascilla, 6, from a previous relationship and is currently expecting a baby with boyfriend Topher Park, continued. "Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please."
"If anyone would like to donate to assist with his medical care, I would be forever grateful as this nightmare has been completely unexpected. The link to donate is in my bio," she added. "I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken."
Amid her son's health battle, Deavan took the time to thank her supporters for giving her strength and ended her post with the hashtags #leukemia #childhoodcancer #prayersfortaeyang #westandwithtaeyang #teamtaeyang.
In response to Deavan's announcement, many friends, fans and fellow stars sent their well-wishes, including 90 Day alum Corey Charles Rathgeber, who commented, "I'm so sorry I hope all goes well!"