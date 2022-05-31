Top Chef Alum Brian Malarkey Shares Father’s Day Gift Picks for Dads Who Love To Cook

We interviewed Brian Malarkey because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from Chefs Life, a brand that Brian created. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you struggling to shop for the perfect Father's Day gift? If your dad loves to cook, Top Chef alum Brian Malarkey has thoughtful gift ideas in a wide range of prices, including the custom-blended cooking oils from his brand, Chefs Life.

The Bravo alum told E! about his Father's Day plans, joking, "Father's Day is the opposite of Mother's Day, meaning we don't want to brunch or dress up in our fancy clothes. We (dads) want to sleep in, relax, go to the beach, go surfing, lay out on boats, eat big steaks, and drink some brown liquor. If my kids decide to join me, all the better, but we're doing it my way. I'll also be having a few cold beers throughout the day."

If you want a laugh and some gift suggestions, check out Brian's top recommendations.