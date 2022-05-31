Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Surprising Post-Summer Plans

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Taking a BREAK From Hollywood?!

Kaley Cuoco is ready to do something she's never done before.

Hot off the Flight Attendant's second season on HBO Max, the actress revealed her surprising post-summer plans in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on May 31.

"I'm taking the rest of the year off," she told host Justin Sylvester. "I've never said those words in my entire career."

After she wraps her new movie—the thriller Role Play, directed by Thomas Vincent—The Big Bang Theory alum will be taking a break.

"My priorities are changing," she told Daily Pop. "I have different focuses in my life." One of those focuses is her new boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The two began dating months after Kaley filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

One thing her acting sabbatical won't include: taking a break from her phone. "No, no. That's crazy," she joked. "Let's not get crazy, okay, I said a break."