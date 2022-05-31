Arden Cho Says She Was Paid Less Than Teen Wolf Co-Stars

Arden Cho is finding the power in saying no.

The Teen Wolf alum confirmed she turned down the opportunity to reprise her role as Kira in the upcoming Paramount+ revival movie, empowered to make the decision after hearing from others that she was paid half of what her female co-stars were earning per episode. "I think I was actually offered even less," she told The Cut in a new interview, adding that she didn't leak the story. "I probably would've never shared it."

She played Kira, a Thunder Kitsune, in seasons three through five until she was abruptly cut from the show in 2016.

As for how she discovered this inequity, Arden declined to share, adding that she does "appreciate artists who are a little bit more transparent because they realize that we're all important."

E! News reached out to MTV and Paramount+ for comment and didn't hear back.