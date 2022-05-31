The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Teaching

Watch : "Bachelorette" Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya's Red Carpet Debut

Michelle Young is making a major change in her career.

During the May 31 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the former Bachelorette announced she's stepping back from teaching.

"I have decided to step out of the classroom," Michelle said while tearing up. "Bear with me here, this can be emotional."

As Michelle noted, "it has been an incredibly heavy week as a teacher" as well as a "completely wild" year for her personally.

"It's been something that I couldn't even imagine, you know, starting the school year as Ms. Young and Ms. Young the Bachelorette," she said. "It has been a complete whirlwind hanging out with my students, teaching in the classroom and then living that double life as a Bachelorette, walking red carpets and going to premieres and wow have things changed. It has really got me in this reflective mindset."