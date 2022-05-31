Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse Into Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis could not contain her excitement after her youngest daughter, Ruby, tied the knot.
Over the weekend, the Halloween Kills star shared a few photos on Instagram from inside her 26-year-old daughter's cosplay wedding with her new wife Kynthia. In the May 29 post, captioned "WIFE IS SWEET," Jamie shared an image of herself posing in between the newlyweds as they were all decked out in costumes. In another post, she wrote, "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!" alongside a photo of the brides leaning in to share a kiss in front of the guests.
After the epic festivities wrapped, Jamie—who also officiated the ceremony—shared an image of herself posing with something that her fans are used to seeing killer Michael Meyers carry in their infamous Halloween movies—a butcher knife. "YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!" she wrote as she held the cake-covered knife in her hand. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f--king BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!"
In March, the Freaky Friday actress teased details about Ruby's wedding, revealing that she was excited that the nuptials would be taking place in the backyard of her home, which is also where her older daughter Annie, 35, tied the knot in 2019.
"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," she told Jimmy Kimmel on March 23. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."
"It's so much more meaningful," she added. "Just forgetting all of show-off business—being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard. It's just in your home."