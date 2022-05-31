Fashionable Father's Day Gifts That Will Help Update Dad's Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Be honest, dad needs some new clothes right about now.
For a lot of fathers, going out to the mall and shopping for new pieces is low on the priority list. But perhaps that means family members have the important job of lending a hand and thinking about fashion as a Father's Day gift this month.
We're not asking you to pick something that's out of dad's comfort zone. Instead, we're suggesting you invest in some classic basics and pieces that will make any man feel a bit more confident—and look a lot more stylish.
From cozy Pair of Thieves sweatpants and Skechers slippers to timeless Sperry sneakers and Prive Revaux sunglasses, update dad's wardrobe with our gift picks below.
Fashionable Father's Day Gifts Under $200
William Tencel Modal Robe
You already love Eberjey's pajamas. Now, you can really treat dad to luxury with their softest robe. The fabric is luxuriously soft, resistant to pilling and retains its color and shape beautifully. Plus, it's completely biodegradable.
Brilliant Blue Suit
Shopping for a suit doesn't have to be hard. Before wedding season kicks into high gear, make sure dad is following the dress code with Suit Shop's wide assortment of suits and tuxedos. With a variety of color options and each suit piece sold separately, looking your best is easier than ever.
Fashionable Father's Day Gifts Under $100
Structured Stretch Brady Pant
NFL quarterback Tom Brady's fashion line continues to score with men loving his Brady Pant. The fashion brand unlocked the perfect balance between stretch and structure to create a pant that's as comfortable as your favorite joggers, yet never out of place. With a fixed waist, these chinos are easy to dress up or down for whatever the day throws your way.
Rose Gold-Tone and Blue Analog Watch
What time is it? Time to get dad a new watch! Sophistication and function meet in this classic everyday watch style featuring a blue sunray dial with date capability, a textured rose gold-tone bezel and brown leather strap.
The Nauti By Nature Swimshorts
Shopping for board shorts this Father's Day? We recommend Kenny Flowers—an upscale, tropical clothing and lifestyle brand putting a fresh spin on Hawaiian shirts, resort looks and men and women's swimwear. Kenny Flowers is all about embracing the feeling of vacation, every day.
Sync Oxford
Dad headed back into the office? Amp up his everyday look in a versatile oxford that looks as good as it feels. Even after a long day of work, he may not want to take these off.
The Pop's Sweatshirt
A comfy, classic crewneck sweatshirt with "Pops" printed across the front? We don't know a dad who would say no. Plus, 100 percent of net proceeds will benefit the non-profit Fathers Incorporated, whose mission is to build stronger families and communities through the promotion of Responsible Fatherhood.
Helmsman Shorts
While Mizzen + Main is known for making the "best damn dress shirt," the fashion brand continues to expand with pants, accessories, wedding picks and more. Just in time for summer, we recommend their 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking shorts that you can dress up or down for any occasion.
Fashionable Father's Day Gifts Under $75
Men's Striper II CVO Sneaker
Want a gift that never goes out of style? These classic kicks are it! From the minimal silhouette to the canvas cotton uppers and easy on/off fit, these Sperry sneakers are timeless.
The One Short
Train in it. Swim in it. Live your best life in it. Fabletic's lightweight short can do it all thanks to its streamlined fit, quick-dry and anti-stink tech, high-stretch fabric and secure zip pockets. Plus, there's a color and style for any dad.
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Veinscose Short Sleeve Shirt
Quicksilver and Netflix's Stranger Things fans unite! The 1986 Collection puts a modern twist on iconic Quiksilver archival designs, turning them ‘Upside Down' with Stranger Things inspired details. This woven button-down features an exclusive print dreamed up by the show's costume designers. But its vintage appeal comes straight from Quiksilver's 1986 archives for an authentic retro attitude.
French Terry Sweatpants
Built with the right amount of warm and soft for every season, Pair of Thieves' off-duty french terry lounge sweatpants make doing anything or nothing look easy and stylish.
Skechers Relaxed Fit Faux Fur Men's Slippers -Larmen
We found a gift that he can use 12 months out of the year! If dad likes being cozy (and who doesn't?!), these faux-fur trimmed slippers from Skechers are a nice addition to his shoe collection.
Fashionable Father's Day Gifts Under $50
Prive Revaux The Maestro Metal X Sunglasses
Never settle when you're bringing the shade. Make sure to protect dad's eyes from harmful rays with Prive Revaux sunglasses that look like $1 million bucks, but are accessible for any budget.
Performance Compression Socks
By combining cutting-edge ankle support with compression based foot and arch support, Lasso socks claim to help reduce muscle fatigue and soreness to help improve performance and recovery for a life in motion. Plus, 1 percent of all purchases go to Girls on the Run.
The Captain Underwear & Sock Set
You deserve better when it comes to the basics. That's what Related Garments co-founders David and Mike Appel believed when they created stylish sets of socks and underwear that make prep work in the morning simple and leave a lasting impression on those lucky to see it.
David Bowie Stars T-Shirt
Rock on and celebrate a music legend with the new David Bowie Stars T-Shirt. This tee features a crew neckline, short sleeves, a standard fit and classic world tour graphics printed at the front.
Gymshark Crest Joggers
Gymshark's top-selling Crest joggers are a bottom layer you can't go wrong with. Whether it's for the commute, rest or even a light workout, dad can have full confidence in Crest for a clean fit and an adjustable waistband that keeps in place as you move.
For Sail Hat
Bring on the good times in the TravisMathew For Sail fabric flexback hat with a new woven label featuring a tropical floral print. For the dad who really loves TravisMathew, we recommend one of their stylish Father's Day packages.
Fashionable Father's Day Gifts Under $25
Cushion No Show Socks 3 Pack
Make sure dad stays on trend this summer when he's stepping out in a pair of shorts and sneakers. Pair of Thieves' no show socks have a no-slip silicone grip and sport cushion leaving your feet comfortable all day long.
King of Tigers Fanny Pack With Drink Holder
You may know Tipsy Elves for their ugly holiday sweaters. But the beloved brand, previously featured on Shark Tank, also has fanny packs perfect for the cool dad who isn't afraid to have some fun at festivals, the beach and other attractions this summer.
