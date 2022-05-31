Fashionable Father's Day Gifts That Will Help Update Dad's Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Be honest, dad needs some new clothes right about now.

For a lot of fathers, going out to the mall and shopping for new pieces is low on the priority list. But perhaps that means family members have the important job of lending a hand and thinking about fashion as a Father's Day gift this month.

We're not asking you to pick something that's out of dad's comfort zone. Instead, we're suggesting you invest in some classic basics and pieces that will make any man feel a bit more confident—and look a lot more stylish.

From cozy Pair of Thieves sweatpants and Skechers slippers to timeless Sperry sneakers and Prive Revaux sunglasses, update dad's wardrobe with our gift picks below.