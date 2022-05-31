Kevin Spacey "Confident" He Can Prove His Innocence in Court Amid Sexual Assault Claims

The actor's latest legal trouble come a little more than four years after he was removed from his starring role on House of Cards after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct surfaced against him.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused the older actor of being sexually inappropriate with him when he was 14 years old. Hours after the story was published by Buzzfeed News in October, Spacey shared a statement to his social media in response.

"I am beyond horrified to hear his story," he wrote at the time. "I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."

The following year, in 2018, Spacey faced a felony charge of indecent assault and battery, to which he plead not guilty. The charge was later dropped due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness," according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time.