Memorial Day 2022 Sales You Can Still Shop Today: J.Crew, BaubleBar, Nordstrom, and More

Do you need some time off to rest after your time off? If Memorial Day Weekend got the best of you and you didn't get to shop as much as you hoped, there's no need to despair because there are still some great sales you can shop today. The long weekend may be over, but there are still plenty of good deals on beauty, fashion, and home items that you can shop.
If you want to narrow down your shopping, here's your guide to the best post-holiday weekend sales right now, including some major discounts from Gymshark, Kate Spade Surprise, J.Crew, Nordstrom, BaubleBar, and Coach Outlet.
Memorial Day 2022 Sales You Can Still Shop Today
Gymshark
These 60% off Gymshark deals are too good to pass up. Gymshark sales don't happen very often, but when they do, we get our shop on. If you need new sports bras, leggings, shorts, and other activewear, check out these deals.
Kate Spade Surprise
Save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories and more. No promo code needed.
J.Crew
Save an EXTRA 50% discount on J.Crew sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
Coach Outlet
Save an EXTRA 15% on Coach styles that are already on sale at a 70% discount.
Nordstrom
Don't miss 60% off deals on Free People, Tory Burch, Madewell, Baublebar, UGG and more of your favorite brands during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
BaubleBar
Don't miss these $10 deals on bestselling jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar.
