Memorial Day 2022 Sales You Can Still Shop Today: J.Crew, BaubleBar, Nordstrom, and More

Memorial Day Weekend is over, but you can still get great deals at Gymshark, Nordstrom, Kate Spade, J.Crew, Coach Outlet, and more great stores.

By Marenah Dobin May 31, 2022 1:55 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!WellnessFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop WellnessShop HomeMemorial Day Sales
EComm: Memorial Day Sales You Can Still ShopGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you need some time off to rest after your time off? If Memorial Day Weekend got the best of you and you didn't get to shop as much as you hoped, there's no need to despair because there are still some great sales you can shop today. The long weekend may be over, but there are still plenty of good deals on beauty, fashion, and home items that you can shop.

If you want to narrow down your shopping, here's your guide to the best post-holiday weekend sales right now, including some major discounts from Gymshark, Kate Spade Surprise, J.Crew, Nordstrom, BaubleBar, and Coach Outlet.

read
This $12 Liquid Lipstick Set Has 6 Shades and 12,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Memorial Day 2022 Sales You Can Still Shop Today

Gymshark

These 60% off Gymshark deals are too good to pass up. Gymshark sales don't happen very often, but when they do, we get our shop on. If you need new sports bras, leggings, shorts, and other activewear, check out these deals.

 

Shop
Now

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Denies Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

2

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

3

Alexander Ludwig's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered 3rd Miscarriage

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories and more. No promo code needed. 

Shop
Now

J.Crew

Save an EXTRA 50% discount on J.Crew sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Shop
Now

Coach Outlet

Save an EXTRA 15% on Coach styles that are already on sale at a 70% discount.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom

Don't miss 60% off deals on Free People, Tory Burch, Madewell, Baublebar, UGG and more of your favorite brands during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

Shop
Now

BaubleBar

Don't miss these $10 deals on bestselling jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar

Shop
Now

If you're looking for more great deals, here are the nine most popular drugstore sunscreens, according to Amazon shoppers.

Trending Stories

1

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

2

Alexander Ludwig's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered 3rd Miscarriage

3

See the Message Selena Gomez Just Got Tattooed on Her Ankle

4

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Denies Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

5

Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

Latest News

Exclusive

Camille Kostek Shares Secret Behind Her Viral Dance Videos With Gronk

Memorial Day 2022 Sales You Can Still Shop Today: J.Crew & More

Exclusive

Lennon Torres Has an Important Reminder For You This Pride—& Always

Relive Caroline Stanbury’s Best Ladies of London Moments

Exclusive

Why T-Pain’s Road to Wiscansin Tour May Be His Wildest Ride Yet

Watch Diplo Get Denied Entry Into Cannes Party He’s Booked to DJ

Alexander Ludwig's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered 3rd Miscarriage