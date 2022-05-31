Watch Diplo Get Denied Entry Into Cannes Party He’s Booked to DJ

Watch : Diplo Explains Living Situation With 19-Year-Old TikTok Star

Diplo, is that you?

On May 30, the 43-year-old shared a video on Instagram of himself getting denied entry into a Cannes Film Festival yacht party—that he was hired to DJ at.

"I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn't let me in," he wrote on the video. "The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food."

In the clip, Diplo could be seen telling security that he was hired for the event while a woman checked the guest list. Another woman who was going into the party tried to vouch for the musician, but security still appeared to look unconvinced.

Luckily, a few moments later, Diplo said the owner "was walking by" and let him into the party. He captioned the post, "Next time I'm adding myself to guest list."

Several fans reacted to the video in the comment section of his post, including one social media user, who wrote, "Welcome to the world of regular djs," while another commented, "You just became the most relatable celebrity over night." A third fan wrote, "could have just said you were j balvin."