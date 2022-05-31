The Hunger Games Star Alexander Ludwig's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered 3rd Miscarriage

Alexander Ludwig's wife Lauren is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.
In a May 21 Instagram post, the entrepreneur—who wed the Hunger Games actor in December 2020—said she suffered her third miscarriage.
"I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more," she wrote. "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage."
Lauren said she wanted to start a dialogue to remind other people who've experienced pregnancy loss that they are not alone.
"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about," she continued. "I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."
At the end of her post, Lauren noted "this will forever be a part of our story," reiterating that her "hope is by sharing this, if for no other reason, is for that one person reading this to know they are not alone."
Afterwards, Alexander took to the comments section to praise Lauren. "I'm so proud to call you my wife, you amaze me every day with your resilience strength and just love of life," the Heels actor wrote. "We got this baby."
Resharing Lauren's message to his own Instagram account, Alexander added, "This woman's strength astounds me every time. I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. All the bumps life throws our way, we got this and for anyone else, you're not alone. It's a hell of a lot more normal than I thought."
The Vikings alum wasn't the only one to send her love. Several fellow stars did, too.
"So sorry bro!" Jason Aldean wrote in the comments section. "Britt and I went thru a similar situation. Things will happen when it's time. U guys are gonna be great parents and can't wait to meet that kid who will no doubt be a blessing. Y'all hang in there buddy. Thinkin about y'all."
Added Ashley Greene, "This happens so often and is rarely spoken about... its incredibly brave of you to share. Thank you for your vulnerability and your graciousness. Sending you two love."