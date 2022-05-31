See the Message Selena Gomez Just Got Tattooed on Her Ankle

Watch : Miley Cyrus REACTS to Selena Gomez's SNL Impression

Safe to say that Selena Gomez is sick of the same old ink.



Over the weekend, the "Same Old Love" singer shared a glimpse of her brand-new tattoo in a video posted to TikTok. In the clip, which has since been re-shared to social media by a fan account, the 29-year-old documented the finishing touches of her new ink (located on her ankle behind the bone), which reads, "By God."



As fans keeping up with the singer may note, this wouldn't be the first tattoo that she has gotten over the years. In fact, last December, tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy—who has been behind some of the singer's tattoos in the past—revealed that he's inked somewhere between eight and 10 different tattoos that are "hidden throughout her body."



McCurdy also told E! News about inking a tattoo that was the design of a "traditional pair of praying hands with a rosary" in 2019.