See the Message Selena Gomez Just Got Tattooed on Her Ankle

Selena Gomez decided to get some brand-new body art on her ankle over the weekend. See the singer's latest tattoo (along with the rest) below.

Safe to say that Selena Gomez is sick of the same old ink.
 
Over the weekend, the "Same Old Love" singer shared a glimpse of her brand-new tattoo in a video posted to TikTok. In the clip, which has since been re-shared to social media by a fan account, the 29-year-old documented the finishing touches of her new ink (located on her ankle behind the bone), which reads, "By God."
 
As fans keeping up with the singer may note, this wouldn't be the first tattoo that she has gotten over the years. In fact, last December, tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy—who has been behind some of the singer's tattoos in the past—revealed that he's inked somewhere between eight and 10 different tattoos that are "hidden throughout her body." 
 
McCurdy also told E! News about inking a tattoo that was the design of a "traditional pair of praying hands with a rosary" in 2019.

"She was excited," he said about the piece. "When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands, we were listening to her album [Rare]. And it's nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it." 

But that's not the only one she's been happy with. For a look at all of her tattoos, keep reading:

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Music Note

"It's a music note," Gomez told Access Hollywood in 2012. "Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life." She also added, "I was named after a singer, I'm a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that's what I got."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Her First Neck Tattoo

That same year, Gomez got a neck tattoo with roman numerals for the number 76, done by Bang Bang. The artist said of the tattoo, via Daily Mail, "The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her."

David Livingston/Getty Images
"G"

Over the years, there have been a number of rumors about Gomez's tattoo behind her left ear. At first, many fans believed it was the letter "J," a nod to her former love, Justin Bieber. It was also rumored to be a lowercase "g" in honor of pastor Chad Veach's daughter, Georgia. However, it's likely that the "g" actually stands for Gomez's sister, Gracie.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Sunshine

Gomez has a tattoo of the word "sunshine" on her right foot. Back in 2016, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a photo with her grandma, writing, "Nana is my sunshine." So, Gomez's ink is believed to be a tribute to her grandmother.

Instagram
Thigh Tattoo

Gomez debuted a thigh tattoo of praying hands at the 2019 American Music Awards. The ink was done by Bang Bang Tattoo.

Bang Bang
Love Yourself

In 2014, the "Come & Get It" singer worked with artist Bang Bang on a back tattoo. "Its meaning translates to 'Love Yourself,'" Bang Bang told E! News at the time of Gomez's script tattoo. The Disney alum's ink it believed to be an Arabic translation of the phrase "Love Yourself First."

Instagram
Om

Gomez, seen here in a photo with her pals in 2016, is believed to have an Om symbol tattooed on her left hip. The symbol is often a representation of peace and consciousness.

Selena Gomez/Instagram
BFF Tattoos

In honor of her BFFs, Gomez and her three pals got matching tattoos. "#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies," Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2018. "You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack it's a dot!"

#1

Gomez and her pal Courtney also got matching #1 tattoos.

Instagram
Semicolons

In 2017, Gomez and 13 Reasons Why stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman got matching semicolon tattoos. The tattoos are a reference to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Instagram
My Arrow Points to You

Gomez and singer Julia Michaels got matching ink in honor of Julia's birthday in November. "It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote alongside an image of the arrow tattoo on Instagram Story.

Instagram
So Rare

In honor of her new album, Gomez got a "RARE" neck tattoo. "I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw," tattoo artist Bang Bang told E! News. "After we placed it there she instantly said she 'loved it.'"

Instagram
A Date to Remember

Shortly before dropping her album, Rare, Gomez revealed that she'd gotten a tattoo of the date of the kidney surgery she underwent in 2017. As fans will remember, Gomez announced in 2017 that she'd received a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa. Gomez new tattoo can be seen in a photo posted to Instagram.

