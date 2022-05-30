Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged After Nearly a Year Together

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Wedding bells are in the future for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

The Maid star and the Bleachers musician are engaged, a source confirms to E! News. The engagement news comes days after Margaret, 27, was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger while promoting her new movie, Stars At Noon, at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

On May 25, Margaret joined co-star Joe Alwyn at the premiere of their film in a black Chanel gown. While posing for photos on the red carpet, she kept her left hand tucked within the ruffles of her dress, though onlookers caught a brief glimpse of the ring as Margaret made her way inside the Palais des Festivals convention center.

A day later, the actress—who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley—had on the same ring during a panel discussion for the romantic thriller, which tied with Close for the Grand Prix prize at the festival. For the occasion, Margaret was once again clad head-to-toe in black, sporting silver earrings and a delicate belt that matched the bauble on her left hand.