Pregnant Sharna Burgess Responds to "Insane" Claims That She's Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess set the record straight about her living situation with boyfriend Brian Austin Green after fans questioned why she was buying a new house.

These rumors aren't jiving with Sharna Burgess.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, cleared the air about her relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after revealing that she's on the market for a new home. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 29, Sharna said many fans have been "wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together" amid her house-hunting journey.

"So insane," she said of the claims. "I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible. And I'm buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I'm buying somewhere for her to live."

Sharing that the actor has also been accompanying her to look at properties, the 36-year-old ballroom dancer added, "First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don't live in? I don't get it."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

Sharna and Brian, 48, first sparked dating rumors in December 2020, when they were photographed kissing during a Hawaiian getaway. A month later, Brian confirmed their romance, calling Sharna "super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around."

 

The pair announced Sharna's pregnancy in February, posing in maternity photos on a beach in Hawaii. Sharna later revealed the sex of their baby on the way with a snapshot of her budding bump, writing on Instagram, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022."

This will be Sharna's first child, while Brian shares kids Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with Megan Fox and 20-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Amid the pregnancy, Brian has been recovering from ulcerative colitis—a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that creates inflammation and ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine—and leaning on Sharna for support. In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month, the couple shared that Brian lost about 20 pounds in the ordeal, which at one point had left him bedridden.

"I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said of Sharna. "But I'm back now I'm feeling good. It was a terrible experience I'm glad it's over."

