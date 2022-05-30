Did The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break Up? She Says...

Watch : Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal Wedding Plans

Michelle Young has a thorn in her side to pick.

The Bachelorette alum, who got engaged to contestant Nayte Olukoya on the season 18 finale of the ABC dating show, addressed a video circulating online in which she was seen without her engagement ring. Taking to Instagram Stories on May 30, the 28-year-old said that she decided to speak out and set the record straight about the sighting after receiving "so many" messages from fans asking whether or not she and Nayte were still together.

"There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I'm not wearing my engagement ring," she began in video message. "And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger."