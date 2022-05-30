Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The sports world is in mourning.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25, the football team shared in a statement on May 30. "We are devastate to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," they said. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

The NFL also confirmed Gladney's death, writing on Twitter that the organization "mourns the tragic loss" and "extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The statements did not share how Gladney died, though his agent Brian Overstreet told ESPN that the athlete was killed in a car accident on May 30.

Gladney's passing comes two months after he had signed with the Cardinals. The football star previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, but was released from the team in August after he was indicted on an assault charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in April 2021.

He was found not guilty by a jury in March, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.