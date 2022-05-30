A$AP Rocky Shares His Hopes of Raising a “Cool” Child After Welcoming Baby With Rihanna

Watch : Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes BABY With A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky knows exactly what kind of parent he wants to be to his son.

Two weeks after he and Rihanna welcomed their first child together, the 33-year-old rapper is sharing how he wants to parent the newborn.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he told Dazed May 30. "I actually love to watch cartoons—I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

A$AP added, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

And who is cooler than Rihanna?

On May 13, the "We Found Love" singer, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles. In January, the couple—who began dating in 2020—revealed that they were expecting their first child by sharing images from their maternity shoot, which featured A$AP and Rihanna taking a stroll in New York City as she showed off her bare baby bump through a long pink coat and low-rise jeans.