Washington University Basketball Star Justin Hardy Dies at 22 After Cancer Battle

Washington University has lost a rising star.
Justin Hardy, a basketball player for the St. Louis-based college, passed away early morning on May 29 after spending the last "13 months courageously redefining what it means to live with cancer," his father Bob Hardy shared on Twitter. He was 22.
The college sports star was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in April 2021, according to a statement shared on his GoFundMe page. "Justin decided to attack this diagnosis like he would attack a defender on the court," the campaign's description read, adding that the student athlete continued his studies as well as his work as a "major contributor to the Men's Basketball Team at Wash U" amid cancer treatments.
As a result of his dedication, Justin graduated early from Washington University with a double major.
Justin's story was previously documented on an ESPN's SportsCenter Featured. He was also profiled in a College GameDay segment earlier this year, in which it was revealed that the cancer had spread to the lining of his colon.
Still, Justin—who was the second-leading scorer on his college team—told the outlet that "there was no piece of me that was going to half-ass this" in following his passion for basketball. "I can't control the spread of cancer inside of me, that portion is going to do what it does," he said. "This is me living my life regardless of the circumstances."
According to Justin's family, celebrations of his life will be held on June 2 and 3. A scholarship fund for future student athletes "who display the grit, determination and will that Justin has clearly demonstrated through these difficult times" has been set up in his honor.