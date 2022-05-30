Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya Wade’s 15th Birthday With Epic Camp-Themed Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating another year around the sun for their daughter Zaya Wade.
On May 29, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress shared a video on Instagram giving fans a sneak peek into "Camp Zaya" in honor of her 15th birthday celebration. "HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade," Gabrielle captioned the post. "We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives."
The video starts off by showing the layout of "Camp Zaya," which includes two large teepees, a tent, string lights and several chairs positioned around a fire pit. Viewers then get to see Zaya being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by her older brother, Zaire Wade, before she blows out the candles on her birthday cake.
In another part of the video, Zaya playfully tries to get away from Zaire and their father as they try to throw her into the pool.
Several stars sent birthday wishes to the teen under Gabrielle's post. Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "Happy birthday @zayawade," while celebrity designer June Ambrose commented, "This bought me so much joy! Happy birthday @zayawade."
Drew Barrymore admired the festivities by writing, "I love a kids party that includes fun for adults. I never understood kids parties that didn't realize adults might be there too?! This looks epic."
Earlier this month, Zaya opened up about how she's been affected by social media criticism about her appearance since coming out as transgender in 2020.
"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," she told People May 11. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."
However, the teen leaned on her family for support, telling the publication that the most important lesson she's learned from Gabrielle is "that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like."
"I don't have to believe everything they say," Zaya added. "The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me. I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important."