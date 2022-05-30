Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

Rapper Master P shared that his family is dealing with “overwhelming grief” after his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, died.

Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller

On May 29, the 52-year-old rapper shared a touching post on Instagram announcing that his daughter—who he shares with ex-wife Sonya C—had sadly passed away at the age of 29. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he said in a statement. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this."

Miller's cause of death has not been revealed. 

Miller rose to fame after appearing on Growing Up Hip Hop. In a 2016 episode of the WE tv show, she discussed her issues with substance abuse with her father, confessing that she had a drug problem and telling him that she was making plans to enter a rehab facility. 

Rapper Romeo Miller also mourned the loss of his sister on Instagram, writing, "We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free."

Several stars sent their condolences to the Miller family, including The Real host Loni Love, who commented, "Prayers of strength and comfort for the entire family I'm so sorry," and Grown-ish star Francia Raísa, who wrote, "Rome, I'm sending you and your family so much love and prayer."

