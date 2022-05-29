Wynonna Judd Reflects on Mom Naomi Judd's Death One Month Later

Watch : Naomi Judd Dead at 76: Country Stars Pay Tribute

Wynonna Judd continues to heal.

One month after the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, the country music legend's daughter and her The Judds bandmate penned an emotional "check in" on Instagram.

"There is so much happening in the world right now," Wynonna began her lengthy message on May 29. "So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No…I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

She continued, "I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends."

Naomi's death at the age of 76 was announced on April 30. In a statement posted to Instagram, Ashley Judd shared that she and her sister Wynonna "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."