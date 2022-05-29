Aliana Mawla Responds to Liam Payne Cheating Allegations After His Split From Maya Henry

Watch : Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split

Aliana Mawla is setting the record straight.

After Liam Payne and fiancé Maya Henry confirmed their breakup last week, the model/influencer is insisting she didn't get involved with the former One Direction member until after the couple split.

"Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex fiancé," her rep told E! News in a statement May 29. "Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made."

The statement continued. "She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward."

On May 23, a rep for Liam, 28, confirmed the split to E! News. The day of the breakup was not disclosed.