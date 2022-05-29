Aliana Mawla Responds to Liam Payne Cheating Allegations After His Split From Maya Henry

After going public with her romance with Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla is shutting down rumors that she got involved with the singer while he was still with his ex-fiancé Maya Henry.

Aliana Mawla is setting the record straight.

After Liam Payne and fiancé Maya Henry confirmed their breakup last week, the model/influencer is insisting she didn't get involved with the former One Direction member until after the couple split.

"Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex fiancé," her rep told E! News in a statement May 29. "Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made."

The statement continued. "She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward."

On May 23, a rep for Liam, 28, confirmed the split to E! News. The day of the breakup was not disclosed. 

The news was made public after Maya spoke out on social media about photos of what appeared to be Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman. A fan page re-posted the shots and tagged Maya, prompting the 21-year-old to ask social media users to "please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman."

"This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it," Maya wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. "Enough now."

One day later, Liam and Aliana, 24, were photographed walking arm-in-arm in London.

The "For You" singer and Maya began dating in 2019, and they announced their engagement in August 2020. In June 2021, Liam announced they had ended their relationship.

A source recently told E! News that Maya was "blindsided" by the latest breakup.

"He abruptly ended it with her," the insider explained on May 25. "She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."

