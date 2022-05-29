See Kim Kardashian and North West on Adorable Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

One week after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Italy, Kim Kardashian shared photos of her and daughter North West from a pre-wedding dinner celebration.

North West is the ultimate plus one.

While Pete Davidson couldn't make Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's epic wedding weekend in Italy due to filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn't without a date. The 41-year-old brought her eldest of four kids along for the festivities, which included a family dinner in Portofino on May 20.

A week later, Kim shared several photos on her Instagram of her and North, 8, from the pre-wedding celebration.

"Best Date Ever," Kim captioned the series of snaps of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant. The SKIMS mogul—still rockin' her platinum blonde hair she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month—wore a dark cutout crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots. North rocked a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.

The evening was a blended family affair with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner all in attendance, along with Kourtney's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) and Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

"The family booked out the entire restaurant for the celebration," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News. "The menu included handmade troife pasta with pesto, baked seabass, fresh fruit and coffee parfait with coffee liqueur. The meal was also paired with a selection of three Italian wines."

Just days before Kim shared her sweet social media post, North was spotted spending quality time with her father Kanye West. The daddy-daughter team hit up Malibu hotspot NOBU for lunch on May 26.

Keep scrolling to see more cute pics of Kim and North together.

Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

BFFs

"My bestie."

Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

LOL!

Laughing!

Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Photo Op

XOXO

Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

