See Kim Kardashian and North West on Adorable Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

North West is the ultimate plus one.

While Pete Davidson couldn't make Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's epic wedding weekend in Italy due to filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn't without a date. The 41-year-old brought her eldest of four kids along for the festivities, which included a family dinner in Portofino on May 20.

A week later, Kim shared several photos on her Instagram of her and North, 8, from the pre-wedding celebration.

"Best Date Ever," Kim captioned the series of snaps of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant. The SKIMS mogul—still rockin' her platinum blonde hair she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month—wore a dark cutout crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots. North rocked a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.