Nick Jonas Shares How Becoming a Dad Has Changed Him, Months After Welcoming Baby Malti

Watch : Nick Jonas GUSHES Over Life as a Father to Baby Girl Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is experiencing a "deeper love" after becoming a father.

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Jonas Brothers musician, 29, shared with Variety how his perspective on life has changed since he and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in January.

"The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys," Nick said on May 25, a day after the tragedy. "I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

The "Levels" singer also used the moment to advocate for change. "As a father, as an uncle, I can't not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost," he shared. "I'm hoping for change to happen and we'll see the end of this."