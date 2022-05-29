Cardi B Shares Shocking Video of Yacht Sinking into the Ocean While on Vacation With Offset

Cardi B and Offset documented the sinking of what she said was an uninhabited yacht into the sea, watching from their luxury villa.

Cardi B just offered her fans a front-row seat to Titanic 2.

While on vacation with husband Offset, the R&B star posted on her Twitter and Instagram Story videos of a nearby small yacht sinking into the ocean, with extra Cardi color commentary.

"It's sinking! A whole motherf- oh my G- it's sinking!" she exclaimed, watching the accident with the Migos rapper from a beachfront villa with a private pool. "Ya'll see that?"

Cardi noted that "luckily, no one was in there." She also pondered aloud if there was "a big boat that could save" the yacht, as it slowly sank near a rock.

"It's gone!" she continued. "It's gone! Bye-byeee! Bye! Oh my God, it's gone! Oh my God! Aaaaaaaah!"

Cardi tweeted, "I can't believe I'm actually watching a yacht sink."

Offset also shared footage of the yacht on his Instagram Story. "Man that s--t gonna sink," he told his wife, who responded, "Oh my God, babe, it's going to sink! Oh my goodness! It's going down!"

Offset noted how expensive the yacht probably was, adding, "That s--t's crazy. Somebody own that s--t, too...that's a whole yacht, gone."

Cardi and Offset had spotted the yacht just as it began to sink.

Minutes before its descent, they shared videos of the boat floating upright next to others but inching closer to the rock.

The couple, who traveled to their vacation spot by private jet, did not reveal their whereabouts and it is unclear if they brought along their kids, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, and 8-month-old son Wave Set Cephus.

