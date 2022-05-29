Britney Spears Explains Why She Didn't Attend the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Teases Wedding Date

When it comes to the 2022 Met Gala, Britney Spears simply did not want to "go all the way" there!

In a May 28 Instagram post, the "Gimme More" singer, 40, explained that she skipped the fashion event of the year (which was held on May 2) in favor of a cozy night in at home with her furry friends.

"I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on," she wrote in part. "I hate flying !!!"

The singer, who had been under a court-mandated conservatorship from 2008 until last November, has never attended the Met Gala before.

Britney later deleted her post, which contained a silent video of herself holding up her pet cat and dancing in a red, cheetah print jumpsuit. She explained, "I've never done that before !!!"

Britney recently adopted an adorable puppy named Sawyer back in February 2022. She also owns a Doberman named Porscha, a Maltese named Lacey, a Yorkie named Hannah and a cat.