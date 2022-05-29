Britney Spears Explains Why She Didn't Attend the 2022 Met Gala

When it comes to the 2022 Met Gala, Britney Spears simply did not want to "go all the way" there!
In a May 28 Instagram post, the "Gimme More" singer, 40, explained that she skipped the fashion event of the year (which was held on May 2) in favor of a cozy night in at home with her furry friends.
"I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on," she wrote in part. "I hate flying !!!"
The singer, who had been under a court-mandated conservatorship from 2008 until last November, has never attended the Met Gala before.
Britney later deleted her post, which contained a silent video of herself holding up her pet cat and dancing in a red, cheetah print jumpsuit. She explained, "I've never done that before !!!"
Britney recently adopted an adorable puppy named Sawyer back in February 2022. She also owns a Doberman named Porscha, a Maltese named Lacey, a Yorkie named Hannah and a cat.
It's been a difficult month for the "Circus" singer. On May 14, she and fiancé Sam Asghari announced that they had suffered a miscarriage just one month after Britney revealed that they were expecting their first child together.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Britney and Sam wrote in a joint statement. "This is a devastating time for any parent."
While the couple, who got engaged last September, noted that they should've "waited to announce until we were further along," they explained that they were "overly excited to share the good news" with everyone once they found out.
"We are grateful for all of your support," they said. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."