Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones

We spot baby boy Webster!

On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.

Kylie captioned her post, "I made these little feet."

Since giving birth to her son on Feb. 2, the reality star has occasionally offered glimpses of the child but has yet to post an actual photo of his face.

Kylie and Travis have also not yet revealed their baby's new name since the reality star announced in March that he was no longer named Wolf—a name her sister Khloe Kardashian revealed on a May 26 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she came up with.