Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Married

Watch : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

Final two forever!

On May 28, Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott said "I do" during a romantic wedding ceremony at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Ga.

"What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!" Memphis exclusively shared with E! News. "We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don't ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."

Christmas added, "I get to be with the person that God created just for me! After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start. I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he's my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my HOME and I get to spend forever with him."

For the special ceremony, Memphis wore Tom Ford while Christmas opted for a stunning gown from Laura Nagle. The couple also exchanged wedding rings from Adam Campbella and David Yurman.