Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Married

Final two forever!
On May 28, Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott said "I do" during a romantic wedding ceremony at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Ga.
"What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!" Memphis exclusively shared with E! News. "We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don't ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."
Christmas added, "I get to be with the person that God created just for me! After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start. I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he's my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my HOME and I get to spend forever with him."
For the special ceremony, Memphis wore Tom Ford while Christmas opted for a stunning gown from Laura Nagle. The couple also exchanged wedding rings from Adam Campbella and David Yurman.
In an unexpected twist, Christmas said that she initially wanted to go to a local courthouse to get married. It was Memphis, however, who persuaded her to go a little bigger on her special day.
"He wanted to have our family and friends celebrate our love and feel the love of that experience," she said. "We chatted about a few ideas and then he planned it all! What he created was breathtaking. It's what he does and he is excellent at it. Marrying him is the best blessing, the wedding is a bonus!"
Memphis is the founder and CEO of the Garrett Hospitality Group, a multi-faceted, curated group of brands with a focus on hospitality, spirits and culinary experiences. Christmas said his expertise helped create a special day for every guest.
While Memphis and Christmas became close allies in The Committee alliance while competing on Big Brother: All Stars in the summer of 2020, they didn't start dating until months after the show.
At the same time, Memphis admitted that he knew there was something special about Christmas when he first met her in the Big Brother house.
"I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her a few weeks into the All Star season of Big Brother," he said. "Since the first time I saw her years back, I always knew she was supposed to be a part of my life, I just didn't know in what capacity. Once I spent a few weeks with her, I knew exactly."