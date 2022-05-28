Sofia Carson Shares Rare Video of Cameron Boyce on Late Co-Star's 23rd Birthday

Gone but never forgotten.
On what would have been Cameron Boyce's 23rd birthday, Sofia Carson shared a sweet social media tribute to her late Descendants co-star.
"Our Angel. Forever, " she wrote on Instagram on May 28. "I adore you my Cam."
Along with the tender words, Sofia shared a rare video of Cameron playing and acoustic guitar and singing the lyrics, "just want to see how beautiful you are" from Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.'s 2017 song "Best Part." In another clip, the Disney star is seen in a back seat of a car as he smiles and waves to the camera.
Cameron died in July 2019 at the age 20.
"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," his family shared in a statement to E! News. "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." The manner of death was certified as natural.
Sofia and Cameron starred together in all three of Disney's Descendants TV films, released between 2015 and 2019.
Dove Cameron, who also starred in the musical fantasy franchise, posted her own tribute to Cameron on his birthday.
"Somewhere unnamed , these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as i remember them "then".," she wrote on Instagram along with a black and white clip of her holding her co-star's hand during what appeared to be a panel event. "you are here, still. we feel you, still. i will love you, unchangingly, just like this. happy birthday."
Shortly after the Jessie star's death, Dove honored Cameron by getting a tattoo of a gun with a bouquet of flowers coming out of it, a nod to her friend's anti-gun activism.
"It's sort of like a nationally recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements," she explained in a video for Vogue's 24 Hours series in December 2019. "My friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be artistic or peaceful. He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that's really beautiful.
She added, "I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."