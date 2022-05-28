See Stormi Webster in Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Aunt Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and her family have been sharing new photos from the couple's Italian wedding. See Kylie Jenner's sweet behind-the-scenes pic.

May 28, 2022
Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's POST-WEDDING Looks

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable bonding moment with her sisters and niece at her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.

Over the past few days, the couple and their family members have been sharing never-before-seen photos from last weekend's lavish nuptials in Portofino on their Instagram pages. On May 28, Kylie Jenner posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room. Her little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.

Kylie captioned the image, "A WIFE," adding a white heart emoji.

In the pic, the bride wears her white corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, sans the custom-made elaborate veil she wore at the ceremony. Her sisters and Stormi sport floral dresses from the brand, which hosted the wedding and dressed the bridal party.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Travis was not spotted at the wedding, nor was his and Kylie's baby boy, whose name has not been announced publicly.

The guest list included Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, Travis' children Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, plus Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker, Khloe Kardashian, family matriarch Kris Jennerwho walked the bride down the aisle, and Kim Kardashian and eldest daughter North West, 8.

Kim recently shared her own pics from the event, including a sweet shot of the bride stopping to caress her niece's face as she made her way to the altar. She captioned her post, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kourtney and Travis also recently shared new pics from the wedding. He posted photos of the two making out in an elevator in their wedding attire, while she posted her own PDA images, including a shot of him kissing her ankle. They shared their posts soon after an episode of her family's docu-series The Kardashians playfully hinted at a possible fetish for the Blink-182 drummer.

"Is there a foot fetish there? Amanda Hirsch asked Khloe on a recent episode of her podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, to which the reality star responded, "Looks like it. I mean, I'm not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not, but I'm not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there's a foot thing going on."

See photos from Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, their third ceremony in more than a month:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Girls Get Ready

Stormi Webster, mom Kylie JennerKendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian appear behind-the-scenes at the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Morning After

One day after their wedding ceremony, Kourtney and Travis stepped out for another boat ride in Italy. 

Shutterstock
Making a Splash

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss after jumping into the water from the top floor of their yacht. 

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

