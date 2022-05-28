See Stormi Webster in Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Aunt Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable bonding moment with her sisters and niece at her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.
Over the past few days, the couple and their family members have been sharing never-before-seen photos from last weekend's lavish nuptials in Portofino on their Instagram pages. On May 28, Kylie Jenner posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room. Her little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.
Kylie captioned the image, "A WIFE," adding a white heart emoji.
In the pic, the bride wears her white corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, sans the custom-made elaborate veil she wore at the ceremony. Her sisters and Stormi sport floral dresses from the brand, which hosted the wedding and dressed the bridal party.
Travis was not spotted at the wedding, nor was his and Kylie's baby boy, whose name has not been announced publicly.
The guest list included Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, Travis' children Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, plus Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker, Khloe Kardashian, family matriarch Kris Jenner—who walked the bride down the aisle, and Kim Kardashian and eldest daughter North West, 8.
Kim recently shared her own pics from the event, including a sweet shot of the bride stopping to caress her niece's face as she made her way to the altar. She captioned her post, "KRAVIS FOREVER."
Kourtney and Travis also recently shared new pics from the wedding. He posted photos of the two making out in an elevator in their wedding attire, while she posted her own PDA images, including a shot of him kissing her ankle. They shared their posts soon after an episode of her family's docu-series The Kardashians playfully hinted at a possible fetish for the Blink-182 drummer.
"Is there a foot fetish there? Amanda Hirsch asked Khloe on a recent episode of her podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, to which the reality star responded, "Looks like it. I mean, I'm not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not, but I'm not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there's a foot thing going on."
See photos from Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, their third ceremony in more than a month: