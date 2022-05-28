Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!

Kelly Osbourne has twice as much to celebrate these days.

On May 27, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, announced on her Instagram page that she has been sober for one full year. The news comes two weeks after Kelly, who once battled alcoholism and drug abuse and has spent time in rehab before, shared that she is pregnant with her first child.

"What a difference a year can make!" the 37-year-old TV personality wrote in her latest post. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

Mom Sharon shared Kelly's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "So proud of you @kellyosbourne."