WWE's Charlotte Flair Marries Andrade El Idolo: See Her Wedding Dance With Dad Ric Flair

Forget the wrestling ring—Charlotte Flair is sporting a brand new wedding ring!

On May 27, the WWE star, 36, married fellow pro wrestler Andrade El Idolo, 32, in a rustic, romantic wedding ceremony at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in his hometown of Torreón, Mexico, per People.

The couple tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family, including Charlotte's father, WWE legend Ric Flair, who walked her down the aisle and posted a glimpse of their heartwarming father-daughter dance on Instagram.

In the clip, Charlotte and Ric can be seen swaying across the dancefloor to the tune of Bob Carlisle's 1997 hit "Butterfly Kisses." The bride, real name Ashley Fliehr, can be seen in a gorgeous white laced wedding gown, while her father, born Richard Fliehr, dons a matching baby pink vest and trouser ensemble complete with black shoes.

If the sweet moment wasn't enough to wooo your heart, then Ric's accompanying caption certainly will: "Butterfly Kisses For My Angel!"