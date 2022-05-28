WWE's Charlotte Flair Marries Andrade El Idolo: See Her Wedding Dance With Dad Ric Flair

Forget the wrestling ring—Charlotte Flair is sporting a brand new wedding ring!
On May 27, the WWE star, 36, married fellow pro wrestler Andrade El Idolo, 32, in a rustic, romantic wedding ceremony at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in his hometown of Torreón, Mexico, per People.
The couple tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family, including Charlotte's father, WWE legend Ric Flair, who walked her down the aisle and posted a glimpse of their heartwarming father-daughter dance on Instagram.
In the clip, Charlotte and Ric can be seen swaying across the dancefloor to the tune of Bob Carlisle's 1997 hit "Butterfly Kisses." The bride, real name Ashley Fliehr, can be seen in a gorgeous white laced wedding gown, while her father, born Richard Fliehr, dons a matching baby pink vest and trouser ensemble complete with black shoes.
If the sweet moment wasn't enough to wooo your heart, then Ric's accompanying caption certainly will: "Butterfly Kisses For My Angel!"
In a separate Instagram post, the wrestling icon took a moment to celebrate the newlyweds on their special day. Alongside a photo of him hugging Charlotte, Ric wrote, "Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @charlottewwe & @andradealmas ! Wishing You Nothing But Love & Happiness!"
According to Bleacher Report, Charlotte and Andrade first began dating back in February 2019. The athletes got engaged less than a year later in January 2020, per People.
"Before I met him, I did not know anything except my job," Flair told the outlet. "When I met him, he opened my eyes to travel and life and love and a different culture. And I was so strict with my job and did not know how to enjoy both life and work at the same time. And he opened me up to that."
For Charlotte, "the most important" part of the ceremony was making sure their families were involved on their wedding day. Andrade, real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, had eight of his uncles as his groomsmen, while Charlotte's bridal party included her sister, sister-in-law, and WWE star Nia Jax.
"That is why we picked Manny's hometown because he has such a big family," she told People. "To me, it was just making sure everyone that was important to us could be here."