Hilary Duff Reveals Her Son Luca's Sweet First Words for Baby Sister Mae

After Hilary Duff gave birth to daughter Mae Koma at home in March 2021, her son Luca gave his little sister the sweetest welcome.

The sweetest siblings.

Hilary Duff shared just how excited her kids Luca Comrie, 10, and Banks Violet Blair, 3, were to meet their little sister Mae James Blair, who the 34-year-old welcomed into the world in March 2021 via an at-home water birth with the support of husband Matthew Koma.

"Mae got out so fast they managed to get in when their little sister was already in my arms," she told Grazia of her baby's delivery, in comments posted May 26. "It was a very sweet moment. Luca then came to sit next to me and Mae and said, "Mom, we should sing happy birthday to her. It's her birthday."

The Lizzie McGuire alum opened up about her unique birthing plan saying that she liked to "challenge" herself and wanted to face something that "scared" her.

"A friend of mine had decided to give birth at home, and as soon as she told me, I was speechless," she shared. "I didn't think it was doable. With Luca, I had the classic natural birth in the hospital with all the necessary medicines. So, I started doing research, watching documentaries."

She continued, "Childbirth is a different experience for every woman and I wanted to try this practice. Supported by my husband, I did it and it was one of the best things I've ever done in my life."

Ari Perilstein/Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for Feld Entertainment, Inc

Hillary, who also delivered Banks at home in October 2018, admitted the home birth experience was "difficult" and "uncomfortable" at times. However, she believes it was the best choice for her and her family.

"The aftermath is wonderful: being in your home surrounded by family, with the other children ready to welcome the newborn," she explained. "When I had Mae, in the middle of the pandemic, I had no intention of going near a hospital anyway."

Hilary began dating the "Kisses Back" singer, 34, in January 2017 and the two married in December 2019. She was previously married to NHL player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2015.

"I had Luca with my ex-husband and we talk about it often," she told Grazia, mirroring her role How I Met Your Father. "I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy."

Instagram

She added. "It is a very sweet thing. As adults we forget how nice it was to hear our parents' stories when we were children."

As for what she plans on telling her daughter of Matthew?

"That he asked me to marry him in a very sweet way: with an illustrated book that represented our story," she shared. "We broke up several times before having our daughter Banks and the on and off translated into drawings is hilarious."

