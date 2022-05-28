Elon Musk Shares Opinion About Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Before Defamation Trial Verdict

Watch : Why Johnny Depp WON'T LOOK at Amber Heard In Court

Elon Musk broke his silence about Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp with words of praise for both actors after their lawyers gave closing arguments in their defamation trial.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who dated the actress for several months after the acting couple's split, was originally named as a potential witness in the case but ultimately did not testify in the case. The jury began deliberations on a verdict May 27 and is due back in court May 31 after Memorial Day weekend.

"I hope they both move on," Musk tweeted May 27, hours after the hearing ended. "At their best, they are each incredible."

Musk made his comments in response to MIT research scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, who tweeted, "My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine."