Matthew Morrison Exits So You Think You Can Dance After Not Following "Production Protocols"

Matthew Morrison is two-stepping down from his judging post on So You Think You Can Dance.

On May 27, the Glee alum announced that he was leaving the show's 17th season because he "did not follow competition production protocol" as a judge. He told E! News in a statement, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

He continued, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison did not elaborate on the specific protocol.